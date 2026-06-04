‘The Crash’ follows a group of privileged Ohio teens, in particular 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who crashes her car into a brick wall, killing a car full of passengers, minus herself.

There is nothing more frustrating, and scary for that matter, when you are on today’s open road and witness all of the distracted motorists, albeit on their cell phones, or god only knows what else they have distracting them!

In 2025, it is estimated that there were over 36,000 vehicular fatalities reported in the United States alone. If that doesn’t raise the hair on the back of your neck, then perhaps you should tune into the number one most-watched crime documentary film streaming right now on Netflix.

“The Crash” follows a group of privileged Ohio teens, in particular 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who crashes her car into a brick wall, killing a car full of passengers, minus herself. What seemingly begins as an unfortunate accident turns as quickly as a jerked steering wheel, veering into a totally different direction, according to a nail-biting court case.

Whenever any unfortunate event takes place, there is nothing quite as infuriating as an accused individual who does not outwardly show remorse. Mackenzie, whether guilty or not, remorseful or not, it is, in the end, left up to public opinion, leaving you, the viewer, as part of a virtual jury.

Any crash is like a train wreck, drawing attention one cannot turn away from. I won’t say the same about this film, but it keeps us entertained just enough without being distracted by wondering if our own car will need a gas fill-up come morning.

REVIEW

“The Crash”

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 7/10 “paws”

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.